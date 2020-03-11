SHREVEPORT, La. - A California man convicted in January of molestation of a juvenile female relative almost four years ago was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison in Caddo District Court on Tuesday.
Ephraim Lemuel Wilson, 46, of Chula Vista, Calif., who also was convicted of child pornography in connection with the incident involving a 12-year-old relative, was sentenced by District Judge Ramona Emanuel.
He was sentenced to 38 years at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence, for conviction of molestation of a juvenile under age 13, and to 15 years in prison for the pornography involving juveniles conviction. He could have been sentenced to 99 years for molestation and to 40 years for the pornography conviction. The sentences are to be served consecutively, with credit for time served. He must register as a sex offender upon release from prison.
Wilson took the girl to a movie and then to his hotel room in late October 2016. The molestation occurred at both locations. Wilson took cell phone photos of the victim at his hotel. The victim immediately reported the incident to her mother and then again to her counselors at school the next morning. Shreveport Police sex crimes detectives identified and located Wilson, who was apprehended at Shreveport Regional Airport, where he was about to board a plane to return to California.
Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Edwin L. Blewer and Sam Crichton. Wilson was defended by Kurt Goins.