KEITHVILLE, La. - The official coroner's report is still pending, however, the death Sunday morning of a baby at a Keithville home appears to be from natural causes, a Caddo Parish sheriff's spokeswoman said.
In an unrelated arrest, the child's father was jailed following his arrest on domestic abuse charges stemming from a domestic incident with the baby's mother the day before.
Samuel Holloway, 32, of Keithville, is in the Caddo Correctional Center charged with domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse child endangerment. No bond was set Monday afternoon.
The death of the 2-month-old baby was reported around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Barron Road. The infant's body was released to the coroner's office. An autopsy was scheduled Monday morning.