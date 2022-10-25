SHREVEPORT, La. - Trina Chu, a Shreveport attorney arrested in 2020 as she ran for a judicial position, pleaded no contest to one count of offenses against intellectual property on Monday in Caddo District Court.
Chu, 48, was set for a bench trial but ultimately resolved the matter with a plea.
District Judge Lee Faulkner Jr. sentenced Chu to serve six months in the parish jail, suspended, with six months of unsupervised probation, with $45 to be paid to the Indigent Defender fund and $2,000 court costs.
Chu was arrested after being terminated by the Second Circuit Court of Appeal. While working for then-Second Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Henry Brown, she took confidential court documents and placed them onto a USB device in an effort to help a friend overturn a million-dollar judgment.
Chu was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Treneisha J. Hill and Tommy Johnson. She was defended by Charlotte Bordenave and S. Marie Johnson.