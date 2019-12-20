SHREVEPORT, La. - Seven people were recently cited for the illegal sale of alcohol to minors during an operation conducted by the Caddo Sheriff’s Youth Services Division, according to a news release.
The operation was conducted on Dec. 18.
The following is a list of employees and the businesses where violation occurred:
1. Kayce Douglas, 38, Express Mart Volero, 7965 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card;
2. Natalya Allen, 23, E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card;
3. Roshan Bhandari, 29, S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;
4. Tina Spivey, 52, Southside Saloon, 12770 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;
5. Meaghan Clotiaux, 24, Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;
6. Sharan Morton, 50, Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense; and
7. Karen Jones, 56, Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card.
Deputies said about two dozen other businesses were checked, but did not illegally sell alcohol.