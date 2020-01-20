SHREVEPORT, La. - While Martin Luther King, Jr. Day typically sheds light on Dr. King's legacy and the civil rights movement, Mayor Adrian Perkins and the City of Shreveport used the day to shed light on another issue that we face in our community - homelessness. City leaders volunteered at Providence House on Monday, serving residents and spreading awareness of the mission to break the homeless cycle one family at a time.
The Executive Director of Providence House, Verni Howard, says they are excited to recognize not only the federal holiday, but how Providence House continues to implement the same message of equality that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. pushed in the 1960's.
"We are so proud to have a Mayor and a City to stand alongside us as we labor to ensure equality for all- the poor, the hungry, the homeless, our children. In our daily service to homeless families and children, Providence House diligently works to answer one of Dr. King's most pressing questions, "What are you doing for others?", Mrs. Howard stated.
Mayor Perkins addressed Providence House residents and staff at 9 a.m., then did some volunteer work until 11 a.m. Providence House's board of directors, staff and residents were on site to welcome the City and support their commitment to serve.