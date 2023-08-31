SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport is experiencing intermittent, internet and telephone service interruptions Thursday. All departments are affected.
City officials ask that the public be patient as they try to resolve the issues.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.