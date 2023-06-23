SHREVEPORT, La. - The mayors of Shreveport and Bossier City are asking for patience as crews work to removed tons of debris. They're also asking people to put debris on the curb for city pick-up.
Shreveport is also considering private contractors to remove debris to speed up things up. Cleanup is expected to take several weeks.
Area residents are also being encouraged to report all storm damage. That'll help officials apply for federal relief.
Be sure to take pictures of the damage in your surrounding area.