SHREVEPORT, La. - A local civil rights icon who was a driving force for equality has died. Dr. C.O. Simpkins passed away Wednesday evening at the age of 94 after reportedly being hospitalized for several days.
Simpkins worked alongside his friend Dr. Martin Luther Jr until King was assassinated in 1968. Simpkins’ home and office were also firebombed, but he never wavered.
In a Facebook post, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins called Simpkins a "real hero".
Simpkins was born in Mansfield, La. and attended three historically black colleges, Wiley College, Tennessee State University and Meharry Medical College.
Simpkins served as a captain in the Air Force until 1951 and returned to Shreveport to practice dentistry.
In 1960, Simpkins was among the founders of the Southern Christian leadership Conference.
According to Simpkins, King first used the phrase "Free at last" during a visit to Shreveport, not in the "I Have a Dream" speech.
At the height of the civil rights movement, Simpkins' home and dental office were firebombed, and he was place on a "death list" by white-supremacist organizations.
In 1990, long after the end of segregation, Simpkins entered the political arena. He led with 31 percent of the vote in the multi-candidate Shreveport mayor's race. However, he lost to Hazel Beard in the runoff.
Two years later, Simpkins assumed the state House seat for a single term. After his House tenure, Simpkins was a co-chairman of the Shreveport Airport Authority.
Funeral arrangements are pending.