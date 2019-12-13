SHREVEPORT, La. - The funeral for civil rights leader Dr. C.O. Simpkins will be held this weekend.
A public viewing will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Friday followed by a family hour from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church. That's located at 1600 Pierre Avenue.
On Saturday, Dr. Simpkins will lie in state from 10 a.m. until noon when funeral services begin. That's also at Galilee Baptist Church. Interment will be at Forest Park West Cemetery.
Simpkins died Wednesday night in a Shreveport hospital at age 94.
Simpkins was a founding member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1960 and worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. until King's death in 1968.