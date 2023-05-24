SHREVEPORT, La. - Patrol deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office will participate in a statewide Click It or Ticket seat belt safety awareness campaign.
This highly visible campaign aims to bring awareness to the importance of seat belt usage in the hopes of saving lives.
Click It or Ticket will run from Wednesday, May 24, through Wednesday, June 4. Caddo deputies will join other law enforcement officers across the state who are actively looking for unrestrained drivers and passengers.
The Click It or Ticket campaign is paid for with a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. The campaign focuses on safety, education, strong laws, and law enforcement support to save lives.