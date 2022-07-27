SHREVEPORT, La.--Caddo Parish community members where asked to share their input during a meeting held at the council chambers in Downtown Shreveport on Wednesday.
Community input is needed in the redistricting process that occurs every 10 years along with the U.S. Census.
Between 2010 and 2020, Caddo Parish's population dropped by more than 17,000 people.
The population went from 255,000 people to 238,000.
Data also shows the racial makeup in Caddo Parish is roughly 49% Black, 43% White, and 8% other races.
Cedric Floyd, president of Data Center, LLC, told KTBS 3 that community input is essential to the process of drawing new district lines.
"This is the community's plan. This plan, when adopted, will be here all the way until the 2030 Census," he said.
Another public meeting is planned for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Government Plaza at 505 Travis Street in Shreveport.