SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish commissioner proposed a motion to add historic american literature on the boarded walls surrounding the confederate monument outside of the Caddo Parish courthouse.
Commissioner Ken Epperson wants to cover each of the four boarded walls. He wants to cover them with the writings of the Gettysburg Address, Pledge of Allegiance, Star Spangled Banner, and the phrase God Bless America.
"While you're having something that's sitting down there,I thought that we should put something of significance on it, something to have people to think, and reflect about who we are, where we came from," said Epperson.
Caddo commissioners plan to vote on whether or not to pass the motion during their regular session meeting on December 3rd.