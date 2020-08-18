VIVIAN, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Monday's crash in the 10,000 block of Myrtis-Texas Line Road near Vivian.
The body of Austin C. Moore, 21, of the 100 block of South Purdue Street in Vivian was found just after 4:30 a.m.
According to the Caddo Parish deputies, Moore's small SUV crossed the center line, left the road and struck a tree.
A woman who lived nearby told deputies that she heard a loud noise in the area about 9 p.m. Sunday that could have been the crash.