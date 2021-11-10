KEITHVILLE, La. - Caddo Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday night on Mansfield Road.
Deputies responded to the crash at about 10:30 p.m. in the 11,000 block of Mansfield south of Fountainbleau Road in Keithville.
Dontavius Alexander, 25, was driving a BMW north in the southbound lane and hit two southbound vehicles.
One of the southbound vehicles overturned and caught fire. The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
There were two people in the second southbound vehicle. Both received minor injuries and went to the hospital by private vehicle.
Alexander received moderate injuries and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health by ambulance.
The crash remains under investigation.