BOSSIER CITY, La. - Alcohol is suspected to be the cause of a crash that killed one person in Bossier City, according to police.
It happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at 2100 Benton Road near the intersection of Riverwood Drive.
A statement from the Bossier City Police Department says it appears that a pickup truck side swiped a car and rear ended another vehicle while speeding.
The driver of the vehicle that was rear ended, along with two other passengers, were taken to the hospital where one of them was pronounced dead. The other two are in stable condition.
The driver of the pickup was also transported with moderate injuries.