SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Highway 169 is closed from South Lakeshore Drive to Interstate 20 following a major crash that sent one man to the hospital, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
At approximately 9:19 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Highway 169 where the driver of a southbound Hyundai crossed the center line hit a dually truck with two people inside. The Hyundai driver was taken to the hospital by Caddo Fire District 3. The driver and passenger of the truck did not appear to be hurt.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes until the roadway and debris are cleared.