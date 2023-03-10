SHREVEPORT, La. - A pair of accidents put the brakes on the morning commute for a lot of drivers Friday morning in Shreveport.
On I-220 south just past the N. Market Street on-ramp a car hauler flipped on its side. After a brief closure, according to DOTD, all lanes are open and congestion is minimal.
Then on I-20 west at Pines Road there were delays following a crash there. Also at that location, all lanes are open, but congestion is a mile in length.
There's no word at this time on what caused the accidents, nor if anyone was hurt.