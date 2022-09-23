BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Red River and River South Marina were pretty crowded Thursday and for good reason. The marina is hosting the BASSMASTER Open Series on the river through Saturday. All anglers will launch again Friday at 7 a.m. and only the top ten on Saturday morning.
More than 200 pro anglers are in town competing and hoping to walk away with the $35,000 top spot. The top 40 will leave with a paycheck. The tournament is also a nice payday for the area when it comes to nearly $450,000 economic impact.
Day one leader is Todd Risenger from West Monroe with a 5 fish limit weighing in at 13 pounds 9 ounces.
Once again, Friday morning's launch is 7 a.m. and the public is invited.