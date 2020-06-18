SHREVEPORT, La. - The deadline is Friday to sign up for Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins' Beat the Heat II program in partnership with Caddo Council on Aging.
Perkins says heat is one of the leading weather-related killers. In an effort to provide relief from the record-breaking temperatures expected this summer, air conditioning and heating units will be provided free to elderly and disabled residents within the city.
The units will be funded with $100,000 in Community Development Block Grant emergency funds set aside to assist elderly and disabled citizens.
Applications will be available at the Department of Community Development and Caddo Council on Aging. A limited number of units will be available.
To view the application, click here.