HAUGHTON, La. - Weekend storms have claimed the life of another ArkLaTex resident, the third from Haughton.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office and the great grandson of the victim tell KTBS 3 News that Ira Jefferson, 87, died Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health.
Tracey Jefferson says he believes the elder Jefferson was hit in the head during the storm. Jefferson is described as a veteran who loved God and going to church.
The family says they plan to rebuild on the same property.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
