BLANCHARD, La. - Caddo deputies arrested a Blanchard man after he hit an occupied patrol car near the scene of an earlier crash, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
At approximately 2:44 a.m. on Friday, a 1996 Ford Ranger struck a marked CPSO K-9 unit that was blocking the roadway during a railway crash investigation. The CPSO unit had its emergency lights activated to block LA 173 at Smith Lane.
A brief chase ensued north on LA 173. Caddo Fire District 1 was requested to block the roadway to protect the first responders working on the previous incident. The suspect stopped after encountering Engine 122 blocking the highway.
David Hanus, 59, was arrested and charged with ignoring traffic controls, hit and run, flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being investigated for DUI.
Senior Deputy Marc Herring and K-9 Loki, who were inside the patrol car that was hit, were not injured in the incident.