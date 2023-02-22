SHREVEPORT, La. - It's Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the 40-day Lenten season, and churches are holding Ash Wednesday masses.
The Lenten season is the holy and sacred period leading up to Easter.
Christians will be attending services to receive the crosses of ash throughout the day to symbolize penance.
The next 40 days of fasting and prayer symbolize the days Jesus spent fasting in the desert before starting his ministry.
You can even get your ashes in a drive through in Shreveport at Christ United Methodist Church. They are located at 1204 Crabapple Drive from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. and 12 p.m.-1 p.m.