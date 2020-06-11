SHREVEPORT, La. - A major Shreveport thoroughfare was the scene of a deadly crash early Thursday. It happened on La 3132 near the Linwood Avenue exit shortly before 2 a.m.
Police told a KTBS 3 News crew on the scene that one driver was exiting the highway eastbound while the other was going south on Linwood. They then hit each other. The driver who was exiting 3132 was dead when police arrived.
The other driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
The scene is expected to be clear before the morning commute picks up.