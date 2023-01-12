NATCHITOCHES, La. - Drivers traveling through Natchitoches Parish early Thursday were being urged to drive carefully as a fire burned nearby.
About midnight, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, the Natchitoches Police Department, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 were on the scene of a grass/woods fire on the Eight Mile Loop and Interstate-49 near milepost #139.
That's according to a post on NPSO's Facebook page.
Authorities say visibility in the area is low, so caution is advised.