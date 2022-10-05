SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Regional Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency disaster drill exercise Wednesday morning which will simulate an aircraft accident. The Shreveport Airport Authority and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will partner with emergency response providers from Shreveport, Caddo Parish, Louisiana State Police and Barksdale Air Force Base. The airport will remain open for normal operations throughout the drill.
The exercise, which begins at 9 a.m., is to ensure that if a large-scale incident occurs at the airport, first responders throughout the community have had an opportunity to train together. The exercise will include an airplane crash, extraction and triage of patients and a hazmat scenario. Additionally, this drill extends to hospitals where they practice receiving patients through a mass casualty event.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires commercial air service airports to conduct a full-scale exercise once every three years to maintain compliance with safety regulations. The event is designed to test emergency plans and capability of responding to an aircraft accident at SHV. The exercise will be evaluated by FAA officials, as well as numerous emergency response providers for response times, coordination of the response, and other objectives.