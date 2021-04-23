BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - In preparation for the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow, Barksdale officials will perform a Major Accident Response Exercise Friday beginning at 9 a.m.
The MARE is a robust field-training exercise involving hundreds of Barksdale personnel and local community first responders and provides the opportunity to hone mass emergency-response skills while working as a team. The exercise gives the base leadership and Bossier City officials a means to enhance readiness, boost capabilities and streamline procedures in the event of a major accident.
During the exercise, there will be multiple on and off-base emergency response vehicles responding to a simulated aircraft crash. Temporary road closures and explosions/smoke may be observed.
The exercise has been planned to minimize impact to the base populous.
Though many safety measures are in place to protect spectators and mitigate risk during the air show, it is vitally important for Barksdale personnel to be prepared for crisis situations.