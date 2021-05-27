SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has closed an overpass along Interstate 20 for emergency repair work.
Effective immediately, drivers should avoid the U.S. 80 overpass over I-20 approximately two miles west of Greenwood in Caddo Parish.
This closure is to allow for DOTD crews to make repairs to the bridge deck.
Additionally, the inside eastbound lane of I-20 under the U.S. 80 overpass at this location will also be closed to ensure the safety of motorists on the interstate while this work is underway.
Motorists are advised that they may encounter some travel delays and congestion during this closure.
The work will be performed weather permitting.
Additional information:
Visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.