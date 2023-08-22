SHREVEPORT, La. - An excessive heat warning remains in effect at least until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Afternoon heat indices could reach or exceed 115 degrees in some locations. This is a deadly heat wave in place and precautions are strongly encouraged if outdoor activities are planned.
High temperatures across the ArkLaTex will again climb to between 100 and 110 degrees.
High temperatures kill hundreds of people every year. Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet more than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Also, take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
Burn bans continue across much of the region due to increased threat for wildfires as elevated fire danger continues due to the lack of rain and extreme heat that have resulted in flash drought conditions. Remember these tips to help keep you and your community safe during this period of elevated fire danger!
RELATED CONTENT:
- CDC offers tips for beating the heat
- Consumer Tips offers some simple ways to keep your home cool in the hot weather
- Click here for the very latest KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team. We're always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.