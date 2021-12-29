SHREVEPORT, La. - Friends and family are gathering Wednesday to remember the life of a South Bossier Fire District 2 firefighter who died on duty back on Dec. 18.
A public viewing and visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Shreveport's Hirsch Memorial Coliseum for Jessie Henry, 28. A Celebration of Life with full honors will follow at 11 a.m. That will be followed by a procession and burial at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home and Park on Mansfield Road.
Henry served in the Army and National Guard and had been with the South Bossier Fire District for three years. He was working on fire truck tire when it exploded earlier this month.
According to friends, two things he loved dearly were his 9-year-old daughter, Karmen and being a professional MMA fighter. Henry's friends at the gym where he trained have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and for his daughter.