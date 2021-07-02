SHREVEPORT, La. - Crews are working to determine the cause of a fire early Friday that forced a family from their single-story home in Shreveport.
It was shortly before 1:30 when the call came in from the 3000 block of Terry Street in the MLK neighborhood.
It took four units and a dozen firefighters 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.
The home received heavy damage to the wash room. Investigators determined the blaze was an accidental electrical fire. Nobody was injured.
If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.