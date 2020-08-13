BOSSIER CITY, La - A prayer vigil for Jonathan Jefferson was held on Thursday at Jack Tuttle Park.
Jefferson was killed Saturday after an altercation with Bossier City Police.
According to police, those officers were responding to a domestic disturbance. Sources told KTBS 3 Jefferson had a weapon and was told multiple times by police to drop it before the shooting.
Jonathan's brother, Eric, says the purpose of the vigil is not only for grieving but to help clear his brother's name. Jefferson says he feels his brother is not being portrayed in a good light.
"To let the city know that what is going on is not right," Jefferson said. "That he comes from a good family. That he was a good child. We want the city to know that we're going to do everything that we can to educate everyone about the events that happened that night."
Family and friends wore blue t-shirts with his picture on the front and released balloons in his honor.