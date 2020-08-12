BOSSIER CITY, La. - The family of the man shot and killed by two Bossier City police officers is speaking out, sharing their side of the story and asking for change.
The mother and brother of Jonathan Jefferson, 34, said they had called the police in the past to have him picked up and taken to the hospital for treatment, but this time, they said it cost him his life. Jefferson, whose family says loved music and to dance, was gunned down outside of his home in the 400 block of Plaza Circle.
"It took a big part of my heart, it really did. It hurts," Bessie Dew said.
Dew is a cancer patient who says her son was schizophrenic and bipolar. Jefferson lived with her and his father.
Saturday night, Jefferson's father made a routine call to the Bossier City Police Department to ask them to pick up his son and take him to Ochsner LSU Health. Dew said she was in the kitchen when gunshots rang out.
"Even though when he was down on the ground, they was steady shooting him," Dew said. Jefferson was pronounced dead on scene.
Sources with knowledge of the investigation told KTBS 3 that during a confrontation with police, Jefferson had a knife in each hand and another in his belt. They allegedly ordered him to drop the knives, but he didn't.
Asked if she knew if her son was carrying any knives, Dew responded, "I don't know, I really don't."
Two police officers were placed on paid departmental leave, pending an investigation.
Jefferson's older brother wants more police training.
"You know if you coming into a house and there is a mental health patient there, you need more training because when a person is in a manic episode, when they are bipolar and schizophrenic like that, when they are inside that episode, everything, the world looks totally different from them," Eric Jefferson said.
"Justice is going to be served because I'm not going to let it go. If I have to march from my house to the Bossier Police everyday with a crowd, I'm going to do it because what they did ain't going to bring my son back. What you have to offer me ain't going to bring my son back," Dew said.
Jefferson's mother says she plans to meet with the NAACP on Thursday.
The two police officers' names have not yet been released.