SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Houston Cougars will square off in this year's Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23, but Wednesday morning, they sat down to have breakfast together.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted its annual pre-Bowl breakfast for the two teams at the Shreveport Convention Center. About 500 guests turned out for the event.
They shared a meal and heard from featured speakers who gave their personal testimonies.
Organizers say the event gives the public a chance to meet the players and see the importance FCA plays in their lives.