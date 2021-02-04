burned truck

SHREVEPORT, La. - First responders are on the scene of a fiery crash Thursday morning in west Shreveport.

Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that nearly a dozen police and fire crews are working the accident.

Greenwood accident

Authorities are reporting a fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler at Greenwood Rd. and Monique Rene Ave. Thursday morning.

Based on DOTD cameras, the accident appears to involve an 18-wheeler that caught fire. Caddo 911 records show it happened just before 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Monique Rene Avenue and Greenwood Road. That's near where Bert Kouns Industrial Loop meets I-20.

A DOTD tweet says the exit ramp from I-20 West to US 80 is partially blocked due to the accident.

