SHREVEPORT, La. - First responders are on the scene of a fiery crash Thursday morning in west Shreveport.
Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that nearly a dozen police and fire crews are working the accident.
Based on DOTD cameras, the accident appears to involve an 18-wheeler that caught fire. Caddo 911 records show it happened just before 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Monique Rene Avenue and Greenwood Road. That's near where Bert Kouns Industrial Loop meets I-20.
The exit ramp from I-20 West to US 80 (Greenwood Road, Exit 8) is partially blocked due to an accident. Congestion is minimal at this time.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) February 4, 2021
A DOTD tweet says the exit ramp from I-20 West to US 80 is partially blocked due to the accident.
Stay with KTBS 3 News on the air and online for updates.