SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire caused heavy damage to a two story home in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.
The fire broke out around 8:30 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Merrick Street between Creswell and Dillingham avenues.
Firefighters said two residents escaped the flames with no injuries, but two pets perished in the fire.
The fire appears to have start in the rear of the home. The cause fire remains under investigation.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.