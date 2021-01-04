SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed his home early Monday.
It was just before 1 o'clock when the Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched to Wallace and Woodrow Avenue in Shreveport. They found a home engulfed in flames.
The man inside was able to escape safely, but unfortunately the home is a total loss.
The fire remains under investigation.
