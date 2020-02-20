SHREVEPORT, La. - Almost a dozen people had to be evacuated from their homes Thursday morning due to a fire in the 2400 block of C.E. Galloway Street. That's in Shreveport's Stoner Hill neighborhood.
The flames were first reported around 2:30 a.m. It was quite the scene with flames shooting from the home and power lines throwing off sparks as crews tried to cut power form the home.
Five people were in the house when the fire started. Fire officials tell KTBS 3 News that the fire almost spread to two other homes, causing them to be evacuated as well.
There are no reported injuries and the cause is right now under investigation.
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.