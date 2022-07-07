SHREVEPORT, La. – An investigation is underway after a fire early Thursday in the 1600 block of Centenary Boulevard. It happened at the Highland Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.
According to a fire official on the scene two upstairs apartments suffered heavy damage. Fortunately, both were vacant and no residents were injured. A firefighter was overcome with exhaustion while fighting the fire and was treated on the scene.
A resident in a downstairs unit reported the blaze which was brought under control within about 15 minutes.
