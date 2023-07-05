SHREVEPORT, La. - Members of First Methodist Church in Shreveport are casting their votes this week to determine whether their congregation will affiliate with the Global Methodist denomination. This decision follows the church's departure from the Louisiana United Methodist Conference, which occurred in June, along with 95 other churches across the state. The wave of departures in recent years have been due to differing views on the LGBTQ+ community and biblical interpretation within the United Methodist denomination.
In Louisiana alone, nearly 30 churches have already aligned themselves with the Global Methodists, and First Methodist Church is poised to be the next addition.
"It's something to be really on the ground, at the forefront, of what I would call a new Methodism and movement of the Holy Spirit," said Steven Bell, senior pastor at First Methodist. "And to go ahead and make this decision. Make it now, and be a part of the early days of the Global Methodist Church is something that is very, very exciting."
The newly formed Global Methodist denomination is characterized as more conservative. It is also seeing rapid growth.
First Methodist will announce the outcome of the vote on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.