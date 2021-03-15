SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is recovering Monday morning from a crash that may have been caused by the fog.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident at Ellerbe Road near Bent Tree Drive happened shortly before 7 a.m., when there was fog in the area.
Authorities told KTBS 3 News that one car hit the back of another vehicle. The car that was hit had apparently stalled out on Ellerbe and was hit from behind. Due to the fog, the driver of the second vehicle says he didn't see the car stopped in the roadway.
The driver of the stalled vehicle was taken to the hospital. She was conscious and talking to first responders on the scene.

