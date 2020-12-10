BOSSIER CITY, La. - A politician, Barksdale airman and part-time Bossier City firefighter was arrested for child pornography. KTBS 3 News has learned that Ben Gibson was arrested just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office website shows he was arrested for one count of being a fugitive and four counts of child pornography. It also indicates he has been released.
You may recall from KTBS 3 News election coverage that Gibson ran unsuccessfully against Mike Johnson for Louisiana's fourth congressional seat.
The Republican won 6% of the vote finishing fourth out of four.