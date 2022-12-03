SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness.
Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
After a brief departure from the hospital, Miciotto returned to LSU to work with the Dean's Office for Campus Operations.
Funeral arrangements are pending.