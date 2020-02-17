SPRINGHILL, La. - A Louisiana legislative audit is revealing possibly troubling news about former Webster Parish District 11 Fire Chief Billy Rasberry Jr..
An investigative audit found Rasberry paid himself $24,430 in excess compensation between January 2017 and March 2019.
In addition, according to the audit, he spent $1,769 of the Fire District’s money to buy auto parts for his personal use between June 2016 and May 2018. The report revealed he also failed to pay $185 in sales taxes for those purchases because he used the District’s tax-exempt status to make them.
Auditors found as well that the former chief held two full-time government positions at the same time, which is a violation of state law.
