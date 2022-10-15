SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters sprung into action Saturday at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business near Texas Avenue and the foot of the Linwood Avenue bridge. That's the same spot that caught fire on Friday.
Shreveport fire officials say they were called back to place more water on what was left of the charred facility.
The battalion chief told KTBS 3 they were using Shreveport Regional Airport's back-up truck to handle Saturday's fire.
The chief said there were lot of tires and oil present and that made the job of putting this fire completely out much harder.
Friday's 2-alarm blaze, which remains under investigation, destroyed the business.