ZWOLLE, La. - Three people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish on Wednesday.
State police said the crash claimed the lives of Billy Meshell, 66, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, all of Zwolle.
Sandy McAnulty started a GoFundMe for the victims, identifying the juveniles as her grandchildren, Kadience Northcutt and Jolie Northcutt, and Meshell as their grandfather.
McAnulty said the family does not have insurance or other funds to cover funeral expenses. As of noon, more than $3,100 had been raised toward a goal of $20,000.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened about 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 171 south of Zwolle.
The initial investigation indicated Meshell, who was driving a pickup truck, was heading north on Highway 171 as the driver of a loaded Peterbilt log truck was also traveling north. The log truck driver slowed to make a right hand turn and Meshell failed to slow down, hitting the rear end of the log truck.
Meshell, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. His grandchildren were not wearing seat belts and also died at the scene.
The driver of the big truck, who was restrained, received minor injuries.