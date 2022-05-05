Landry Anglin

SHREVEPORT, La. - The young girl killed Sunday during a rolling gun battle in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood will be laid to rest Thursday.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Landry Anglin, 13, at the Shreveport Convention Center at 2 p.m. Following the funeral service, Anglin will be laid to rest in a graveside service at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home and Park on Mansfield Road.

Anglin was hit by a stray bullet while inside a family member's home on Fairfield Avenue.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses. Click here to make a donation.

