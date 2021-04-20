SHREVEPORT, La. - Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is doing its part during Second Chance Month to help people transition from justice involvement to securing employment and contributing to their communities, as it does all year long. All month, Goodwill® is highlighting its job training and social service offerings that help people who have been involved in the justice system find employment and support their families and work to create safer communities.
Stemming from the Second Chance Act, which Congress passed in 2008 as a means of providing supports to workers and prevent recidivism, Second Chance Month is commemorated each April. The Second Chance Act legislation, reauthorized in December 2018 with bipartisan support, created the National Reentry Resource Center and funds work to improve reentry outcomes nationwide.
“When people find and keep good jobs after being involved in the justice system, they do more than just help themselves,” said David Tinkis, President/CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana. “They also build brighter futures for their families and strengthen our communities. As always, Goodwill is proud to do its part to help people navigate past those obstacles through the power of work.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, nearly 6.9 million people are on probation, in jail, in prison or on parole in the United Sates. Each year, more than 600,000 individuals are released from state and federal prisons. More than two-thirds of prisoners are rearrested within three years of their release and half are reincarcerated. Goodwill believes all of these individuals deserve a second chance and that the best way to help them be successful is to offer work-related programs that allow them to become self-sufficient.
Among the Goodwill programs and training opportunities available to residents who are reentering the community, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana offers several programs including the Ex-offender Placement Program, the EXIT-318 Reentry Program, CCC Reentry Program and the Young Adult Life Launch Program.
Additionally, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is also encouraging North Louisiana employers to learn more about the benefits of hiring formerly incarcerated individuals by participating in several reentry events happening throughout the month of April by the Louisiana Department of Corrections, the Louisiana Workforce Commission, Reentry Alliance for Louisiana, the Urban League and other community partners. These upcoming events (followed by the link to register and more information) are:
April 14th: Fair Hiring Practices Webinar – Open Your Door to Opportunities, 10:30am
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1816179797412/WN_5Yt4h8Q1T3GWXm2sUwBAsQ
April 20th: Reentry Alliance for Louisiana – Reentry Symposium, 8:15am to 4pm
http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ehqqa6y40e6175ee&llr=bxidk78ab
April 21st: Louisiana Playbook - Policy Barriers to Education & Employment Webinar, 10:30am
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7316179798153/WN_CUBrg87kTlaLkLDbu6MnUw
April 28th: Second Chance Virtual Career & Resource Fair, 10am – 2pm
https://urbanleaguela.org/virtual-job/
April 30th: Return for Good: A Panel with Experience, 10:30am
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4816179798595/WN_YQ75IiQlSkOjHApgd8vPNA
For more information on Goodwill’s Reentry Programs, please call the Goodwill Job Center at 318-868-4701.