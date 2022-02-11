BOSSIER CITY, La. - The woman who died early Friday morning in a Bossier City house fire is the wife of a Greenwood police officer, Police Chief Shayne Gibson said.
The fire was at 1710 Alison Avenue in Bossier City. Firefighters say the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Gibson said Senior Officer Laun D. Harris Jr. was on patrol in Greenwood when he got the call telling him his family's house was on fire. Harris responded, only to learn his wife was found inside dead.
His teenage grandson received minor scrapes and burns and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment.
Several of the family's pets were also lost in the fire.
The Bossier City Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.
Meanwhile, the town of Greenwood is rallying behind Harris to provide clothing, food and toiletries for him and his grandson.
Also, a bank account has been set up in Harris' name -- Laun Dale Harris Jr. Benefit Fund -- for anyone wishing to make monetary donations. The account is at Hancock Whitney Bank, 8360 W. 70t. in Greenwood. Money can be dropped off in person or mailed to the bank.
Gibson expressed appreciation to the Bossier City police and fire departments for their assistance.