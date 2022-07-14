GRAMBLING, La.-- Grambling State University Police Department announcing some game changing news when it comes to safety. Chief Rod Demery explains the department is looking to do more community policing but that's not all they've also turned their attention to the technology at their fingertips.
"One of the most exciting things we are doing, we are going to start doing drone patrols, that will help with an eye in the sky, the drones will do surveillance, they'll patrol special events, we are keeping up with policing and how it is changing, it is a new day and policing is a serious matter," said Demery.
In addition, there's a uniform switch coming soon. The department will also be doing some active shooter training.