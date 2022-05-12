HAUGHTON, La. - An elderly woman has died following a crash in Bossier Parish.
According to Louisiana State Police, Dorothy Hughart, 78, was westbound on Highway 80 in Haughton Tuesday morning when she was hit by another vehicle driven by Yesenia Martinez, 40.
Authorities say Martinez failed to yield a left turn, hitting Hughart, forcing her car to overturn.
Hughart, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where she later died.
Martinez was not injured in the crash which remains under investigation.